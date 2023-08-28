Columnists-Holiday-Mathis

Holiday Mathis: Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Growth is a natural and unconscious process... until it isn't. Then growth is a decision about who you are and how you're going to make it happen. You'll contemplate a conscious change.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). This is one of those rare times when pushing your luck will be a good thing, so don't be afraid to rock the boat. The boat is stuck on a reef and must be rocked in order to get unstuck.

