ARIES (March 21-April 19). Before you decide to join or align with a community, pay attention to how they tolerate nonconformists. The security of being in a group is valuable, but not as valuable as the freedom to be yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People need your help. You'll consider this a blessing, as you'll benefit in ways you couldn't have conceived of. The call of generosity and the call of adventure will be one in the same.

