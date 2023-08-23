Columnists-Annie-Lane

Annie Lane: Dear Annie

Dear Annie: I miss the days when society's rules gave people the "right" to grieve for a year.

I wanted to respond to the friend who felt that a grandmother grieving for 10 months is prolonged grief; it's not. As a bereaved mom, I lost many "friends" who felt this way, who just didn't understand why I couldn't get over it. I had two other children and a baby on the way, etc.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.