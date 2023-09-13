In the summer of 2021, we were selected to represent Travis Air Force Base as Air Mobility Command Civic Leaders.
The goal of the program is to build a group of informed citizens that advises and collaborates with Air Force leadership, as well as provides connections between civic leader communities and the public. At present, there are approximately 28 Civic Leaders throughout the nation representing AMC bases.
While part of our role is on a National level, we have set out to also positively impact our local community. One way we are doing that is by furthering the military’s Five & Thrive initiative throughout Solano County.
The mission of Five & Thrive is to tackle the top five quality-of-life issues military families face because their quality of life is directly tied to the readiness, resilience, recruitment and retention of our armed forces.
The five areas that fall within Five & Thrive are (1) Childcare; (2) Education; (3) Healthcare; (4) Housing; and (5) Spouse Employment.
This summer, Dixon Unified School District, Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District, Travis Unified School District, and Vacaville Unified School District joined forces to address one of the barriers related to education – summer registration.
Military families often move during the summer, when schools are closed. The limited ability to register for classes or participate in summer extracurricular activities, especially at the high school level, adds to the stress the military family experiences when making the move to Travis AFB.
In partnership with the Military Family & Readiness Center, the four school districts held summer office hours on Base when the schools were closed. Families were able to meet with district staff, learn about the educational opportunities, and begin the registration process.
In preparation for the summer registration, Travis AFB hosted a tour for district leaders where participants learned about the mission of the Base, as well as toured the educational centers located at Travis.
As AMC Civic Leaders, our goal is to continue to identify ways that we can positively impact the lives of the military families living in our local communities. While education is an area of focus, we also look forward to supporting efforts with spouse employment and childcare.
SeanQuinn serves as a Civic Leader for the US Air Force Air Mobility Command, representing Travis AFB. He also volunteers on several nonprofit boards in Fairfield and is on the board of First Northern Bank. He retired as city manager of Fairfield in 2014 and was interim city manager in 2019.
Dr. Sheila Barrett McCabe has been an educator for over 33 years, serving as the assistant superintendent of educational services in the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District. In addition, Dr. McCabe is an Air Mobility Command (AMC) CivicLeader, representing Travis AFB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.