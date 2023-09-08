More than 200 Armijo alumni and their family members crowded the Downtown Theatre on Sunday for the Armijo High School Hall of Fame induction ceremony. It was the first Armijo Alumni Association event since we were at that same spot in 2016 and put on a fundraising concert called “Armijo Rocks!”
We launched the Hall of Fame in 2015 at a dinner at the courtyard Marriott. This time I wanted us to eschew the banquet and have the event from 1 to 4 in the afternoon. That would free up some time and many of the people we were enshrining are … well, classic, and so the earlier time helped in that regard as well.
It was much easier recreating an event than creating it from scratch and I was able to just update some of the scaffolding I had used in 2015, but it still took a boatload of time to prepare. My goal was to make the event seem effortless and I knew to do that required investing a whole lot of effort beforehand. I learned that trick from reviewing local theatrical events where well-rehearsed seasoned actors and other artisans make creating and sharing the magical onstage worlds they inhabit look easy.
Speaking of which, one thing that helped was the fact that the staff of the Downtown Theatre are beyond awesome. I am still shocked that Marvel Studios has yet to make a Theatre Avengers movie because if they did, it would feature all of them. Special shout-out to sound dude Mike Meszaros as he was part of the reason I wanted to use the theater in the first place. One of the things that chapped my hide at the 2015 event across town was that venue’s maddening microphone problems. I knew that would not be a problem at the Downtown Theatre.
I could tell that the evening went very well because while we went overtime by about half-an-hour, I would guesstimate that about 90% of the audience stayed until the very end.
It was so satisfying to see the wonderful turnout for our event, and one crucial lesson I learned from the first was to make sure to have it videorecorded. Pam Spering got me in contact with a fellow who filmed it and I also had students from the school there, thanks to current Armijo principal John McMorris. So the whole event is on a series of YouTube videos, but I do want to highlight a few moments.
Genius mathematician Robert “Rufus” Bowen, who tragically died suddenly 43 years ago, has had his genius honored annually since 1981 by The Bowen Lectures at the University of Berkeley Campus. Dr. William Bowen, his older brother, shared an interesting story.
“On Bob’s first day in kindergarten he was judged ‘mentally deficient.’ This is serious. He couldn’t tie his shoes and he was sent home for what the teacher thought would be another year. That teacher did not count on my mom who herself had been a teacher. She went out and bought my brother a pair of cowboy boots.”
I was going to read some remembrances of inductees during some of the induction introductions, but had the idea to ask certain people whose remarks on Facebook I found to be particularly poignant to instead shoot a video of themselves and send them to me and it proved to be effective. Rebecca Siegfried and Suzanne Goodwin Stenberg spoke passionately about the effects that two Armijo coaches had on their lives – Bill Fuller and Peggy Linville, respectively.
Ron Thompson was a standout baseball and basketball player at Armijo, but is best known for being a legendary hoops coach at crosstown rival Fairfield High. Thompson’s eldest daughter Christy, like her two siblings, attended Fairfield High and said seeing all the purple and gold at the event was like going behind enemy lines. David Wink, who played for Thompson in the 1981 and 1982 seasons, provided a video with a great message:
“He was an amazing man and taught me an enormous amount of life lessons as he did for many other young men. I can still hear Thompson’s voice saying ‘Front rim, David Wink!’ as I clank another free throw off the back of the rim. I think what coach was really saying was concentrate at the task at hand and things will fall into place. Coach, congratulations on your induction into the Armijo Hall of Fame. I hope you’re at peace up in the courts of Heaven and please don’t kick the bleachers.”
The Ramirez family were one of three generational inductees and most of the 15 children of family patriarch Rudy and matriarch Helen Ramirez were present.
Maria Ramirez Glashoff is married to Larry Glasshoff, whose family lineage includes another Solano County pioneer clan, the Chadbournes. Maria related a story about when her husband’s uncle came by and was bragging about the Chadbourne family to her father.
“He was saying Chadbourne this and Chadbourne that and my dad finally had enough of it and said, ‘Yeah you guys have been here a lot longer than us, but I made sure that no one would ever forget our family name!”
Thanks so much to all the attendees!
Fairfield freelance humor columnist and accidental local historian Tony Wade writes two weekly columns: “The Last Laugh” on Mondays and “Back in the Day” on Fridays. Wade is also the author of The History Press books “Growing Up In Fairfield, California,” “Lost Restaurants of Fairfield, California,” and “Armijo High School: Fairfield, California.” He also hosts the Channel 26 government access TV show “Local Legends.”
The Armijo Alumni Association presents The Armijo High School Hall of Fame
Sept. 3, 2023, Downtown Theatre, 1035 Texas St., Fairfield
PART 1. YouTube Link: https://bit.ly/AHSHOF1
Introductions
Barbara McFadden sings the school Alma Mater song
Overview of Armijo High history
Review of the 2015 inaugural inductees
Posthumous 2023 Inductees
Carrol A. "Buck" Bailey
Sr. Grandmaster Emil Bautista Part 1
PART 2. YouTube Link: https://bit.ly/AHSHOF2
Posthumous 2023 Inductees continued
Sr. Grandmaster Emil Bautista Part 2
Robert "Rufus" Bowen
Assemblyman Ernest Crowley
Bill Fuller
Nelda Mundy
PART 3. YouTube Link: https://bit.ly/AHSHOF3
Posthumous 2023 Inductees continued
Dan O. Root II
Virginia Scardigli
Ron Thompson
Allan Witt
PART 4. YouTube Link: https://bit.ly/AHSHOF4
2023 Living Inductees continued
Jon Anabo
Michael Burgher
Mike Diaz
The Engell Family
Huck Flener Part 1
PART 5. YouTube Link: https://bit.ly/AHSHOF5
2023 Living Inductees continued
Huck Flener Part 2
Judge Ramona Garrett
Michael Green
Jim Inglebright Part 1
PART 6. YouTube Link: https://bit.ly/AHSHOF6
2023 Living Inductees continued
Jim Inglebright Part 2
The Lanza Family
Peggy Linville
Dave Marshall
Doug Martin
Barbara McFadden
The Ramirez Family Part 1
PART 7. YouTube Link: https://bit.ly/AHSHOF7
2023 Living Inductees continued
The Ramirez Family Part 2
Bud Tonnesen
Maria White-Tillman
