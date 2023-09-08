Hall of Fame group

Many of the 2023 Armijo High School Hall of Fame inductees and their family members

Left to right, front row: Jim Inglebright, Steve Ramirez, Laurie Thompson(for Ron Thompson), Christy Thompson(for Ron Thompson), Kelly Ramirez Goodwin (Steve Ramirez’s daughter), Claudette Ramirez, Maria Ramirez Glashoff

Back row: Stacey Owensby (for Mike Diaz), Eddie Engell, Bud Tonnesen, Michael Burgher, Rick Lanza, Huck Flener, Betty Bautista (for Emil Bautista), Jeff Ramirez, Maria White-Tillman, Rudy Ramirez, JB Ramirez, Barbara McFadden, Rebecca Ramirez-Barnes, Jon Ramirez, Helen Ramirez-Hall, Riley Brooks (Carmen Ramirez Brooks’ son), Patty Ramirez Ferro, Carmen Ramirez Brooks (courtesy photo) 

 Tony Wade
DR Columnists-Tony Wade

Tony Wade, Back in the Day

More than 200 Armijo alumni and their family members crowded the Downtown Theatre on Sunday for the Armijo High School Hall of Fame induction ceremony. It was the first Armijo Alumni Association event since we were at that same spot in 2016 and put on a fundraising concert called “Armijo Rocks!”

We launched the Hall of Fame in 2015 at a dinner at the courtyard Marriott. This time I wanted us to eschew the banquet and have the event from 1 to 4 in the afternoon. That would free up some time and many of the people we were enshrining are … well, classic, and so the earlier time helped in that regard as well.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.