As workers in Hollywood wait out the dual work stoppages that brought productions and many paychecks to a halt, they’re leaning on each other for more than emotional support at the picket lines. They’re helping each other pay the bills, too.

Longstanding sources of financial assistance, like the Entertainment Community Fund, have seen an uptick in both money donated and requests for help in the weeks since the Writers Guild of America and SAG-Aftra, the actors’ union, announced their respective work stoppages. Foundations connected to each have seen increased requests for support. And striking workers are also rallying around grassroots efforts on social media to gather and distribute funds to help workers pay for rent, food and other bills.

