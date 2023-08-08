Year End Covid general09

Customers line up behind caution tape to order produce from F.T. Fresh Produce at the downtown Fairfield farmers market, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic file)

 By Robinson Kuntz

FAIRFIELD – The first-ever National Farmers Market Week is being recognized from Aug.6-12.

Sens. Alex Padilla, D-California, and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, introduced the congressional resolution to gain the recognition.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.