FAIRFIELD – The first-ever National Farmers Market Week is being recognized from Aug.6-12.
Sens. Alex Padilla, D-California, and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, introduced the congressional resolution to gain the recognition.
“Our farmers markets nourish our neighborhoods, strengthen our local economies, and help cultivate relationships between growers and consumers,” Padilla said in a statement released on Monday.“We cherish these spaces as a vibrant and dependable source of nutrition and community. I am proud to celebrate National Farmers Market Week and to support our local farmers, who feed our families and bring us together.”
The bipartisan resolution recognizes "the vital role that farmers markets play in bringing communities together, supporting livelihoods, and enriching the lives of millions of Americans, from farmers and food producers to consumers."
The resolution was adopted unanimously by the Senate, the statement said.
Farm groups across the U.S. have actually celebrated National Farmers Market Week for 24 years, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture officially recognized National Farmers Market Week in 2021, but this is the first Congressional stamp of approval.
“As the second largest agricultural state, farmers markets are an important source of farm fresh food for families across Iowa. When Iowans buy and sell close to home, they support local economies, promote healthy communities, and put hard earned money back into producers’ pockets. I’m honored to work with my colleagues to celebrate National Farmers Market Week," Ernst said in the statement.
The Solano County Agriculture Department has certified seven farmers markets in the county for 2023, up from six in 2022. The Suisun Waterfront market is new this year.
"Certified farmers’ markets provide an outlet for producers to sell fresh fruits, nuts, vegetables, herbs, cultivated mushrooms, shell eggs, honey, cut flowers, unprocessed grains and nursery stock directly to the public," the 2022 Solano County Crop and Livestock Report released last week states.
The farmers markets are:
• Benicia Certified Farmers’ Market Thursdays, 4-8 p.m., First Street, between B & D streets. April - October First Street, between B & D Streets.
• Fairfield Certified Farmers’ Market, The Green, Texas and Jackson streets. Thursdays, 3-7 p.m. May - September
• Kaiser Vacaville Certified Farmers’ Market Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., 1 Quality Drive. June - December
• Kaiser Vallejo Certified Farmers’ Market Tuesdays, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Kaiser Hospital Campus, 975 Sereno Drive. Year-round
• Suisun Waterfront Certified Farmers’ Market Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m, 2 Harbor Center Drive. July - October
• Vacaville Certified Farmers’ Market Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Andrews Park, Creek Walk Plaza, 614 E. Monte Vista Ave. Year-round
