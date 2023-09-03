Week in preview: Sept. 3-9, 2023 Daily Republic Staff Sep 3, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fairfield10 a.m. SundaySunday BrunchVillage 360,4949 Suisun Valley Road. https://village-360.com/events.4 p.m. SundayR&B music3, 721 Texas St. https://threefoodbeerwine.com.5 p.m. WednesdayChris, Rob, and FriendsPioneer Tap Room, 4491 Suisun Valley Road. www.facebook.com/pioneertaproom.5 p.m. FridayR&B music3, 721 Texas St. https://threefoodbeerwine.com.5 p.m. FridayMusic at Mankas: Rhythm Method Trio2529 Mankas Corner Road. www.facebook.com/suisunvalleyfillingstation.5 p.m. SaturdayStrange BrewPioneer Tap Room, 4491 Suisun Valley Road. www.facebook.com/pioneertaproom.5 p.m. SaturdayWake the Neighbors2529 Mankas Corner Road. www.facebook.com/suisunvalleyfillingstation.6 p.m. SaturdayRosalin PughCounty lawn, 600 Texas St. www.fairfield.ca.gov/our-city/fairfield-summer-music-series.6:30 p.m. SaturdayLive musicSticky Rice Bistro, 5030 Business Center Drive. https://stickyricebistro.com.Suisun CityNoon SundayJazzy Champagne BrunchMarina Lounge, 700 Main St., Suite 106. www.marinaloungesuisun.com.7 p.m. ThursdayKaraokeMarina Lounge, 700 Main St., Suite 106. www.marinaloungesuisun.com.7 p.m. FridayElectric FuneralTrue Symmetry, 315 Marina Center. www.facebook.com/Truesymmetrybrewing.9 a.m. SaturdayFarmers MarketWaterfront Lawn at Sheldon Plaza. https://business.fairfieldsuisunchamber.com.Vacaville5 p.m. Thursday2 Track'nTown Square. https://downtownvacaville.com/community-events.5 p.m. FridayFriday Night Live: SolaireTown Square. www.facebook.com/downtownvacavillebid.8 p.m. Friday, SaturdayDueling PianosMakse, 555 Main St. http://makserestaurant.com.6 p.m. SaturdayThe TroubadoursJourney Downtown, 308 Main St. https://jdt.onstagevacaville.org.Benicia2:30 p.m. SundayTrombetta BrothersThe Rellik, 726 First St. www.therelliktavern.com.2:30 p.m. SundayUncommon Wealth, with Carlos ReyesLucca Bar and Grill, 439 First St. www.luccabar.com.7 p.m. WednesdayKaraoke with Glenn SnyderThe Rellik, 726 First St. www.therelliktavern.com.6:30 p.m. ThursdayPaper KayakLucca Bar and Grill, 439 First St. www.luccabar.com.8:30 p.m. ThursdayDJ Jon RokThe Rellik, 726 First St. www.therelliktavern.com.5 p.m. FridayThirstyThe Rellik, 726 First St. www.therelliktavern.com.6:30 p.m. FridayLuvPlanetLucca Bar and Grill, 439 First St. www.luccabar.com.8:30 p.m. FridayKid DynamiteThe Rellik, 726 First St. www.therelliktavern.com.1:30 p.m. SaturdayRed's BluesLucca Bar and Grill, 439 First St. www.luccabar.com.5 p.m. SaturdayJennifer BelleThe Rellik, 726 First St. www.therelliktavern.com.6:30 p.m. SaturdayJules Leyhe and the Family JulesLucca Bar and Grill, 439 First St. www.luccabar.com.8:30 p.m. Saturday’80s NightThe Rellik, 726 First St. www.therelliktavern.com.Vallejo6:30 p.m. WednesdaySteve FreundEmpress Lounge, 330 Virginia St. https://empresstheatre.org.6:30 p.m. FridayTia CarrollEmpress Lounge, 330 Virginia St. https://empresstheatre.org.12:30 to 9:30 p.m. SaturdayDock of BayMare Island. https://dockofbayfest.com. 