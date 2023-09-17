Week in preview: Sept. 17-23, 2023 Daily Republic Staff Sep 17, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fairfield2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday'The Secret Garden'Downtown Theatre, 1035 Texas St. www.downtowntheatre.com.3 p.m. SundayJr. Devllle Blues Filling Station, 2529 Mankas Corner Road. www.facebook.com/suisunvalleyfillingstation.4 p.m. SundayR&B music3, 721 Texas St. https://threefoodbeerwine.com.5 p.m. WednesdayChris, Rob & FriendsPioneer Tap Room, 4491 Suisun Valley Road. www.pioneertaproom.com.5 p.m. ThursdayKaraokeFilling Station, 2529 Mankas Corner Road. www.facebook.com/suisunvalleyfillingstation.5 p.m. FridayR&B music3, 721 Texas St. https://threefoodbeerwine.com.5 p.m. FridayJJ BrownFilling Station, 2529 Mankas Corner Road. www.facebook.com/suisunvalleyfillingstation.5 p.m. SaturdayDarrell EdwardsFilling Station, 2529 Mankas Corner Road. www.facebook.com/suisunvalleyfillingstation.6:30 p.m. SaturdayLive musicSticky Rice Bistro, 5030 Business Center Drive. https://stickyricebistro.com.Suisun CityNoon SundayJazzy Champagne BrunchMarina Lounge, 700 Main St., Suite 106. www.marinaloungesuisun.com.7 p.m. ThursdayKaraokeMarina Lounge, 700 Main St., Suite 106. www.marinaloungesuisun.com.9 a.m. SaturdayFarmers MarketWaterfront Lawn at Sheldon Plaza. https://business.fairfieldsuisunchamber.com.Vacaville4:30 p.m. SundayDelbert BumpMakse, 555 Main St. https://makserestaurant.com.5:30 p.m. SundayThe Commanders Jazz EnsembleJourney Downtown, 308 Main St. https://www.journeydowntownvenue.com.5 p.m. ThursdayRunning with ScissorzTown Square. https://downtownvacaville.com/community-events.10 a.m. SaturdayVacaville Arts FestVacaville Performing Arts Theatre, 1010 Ulatis Drive. www.vpat.net.Benicia2:30 p.m. SundayDavid BustamanteThe Rellik, 726 First St. www.therelliktavern.com.2:30 p.m. SundayVan GoatLucca Bar and Grill, 439 First St. www.luccabar.com.7 p.m. WednesdayKaraoke with Glenn SnyderThe Rellik, 726 First St. www.therelliktavern.com.6:30 p.m. ThursdayJeff Tamelier & Tony LindsayLucca Bar and Grill, 439 First St. www.luccabar.com.8:30 p.m. ThursdayDJ Jerry RossThe Rellik, 726 First St. www.therelliktavern.com.5 p.m. FridayTam Funk RailroadThe Rellik, 726 First St. www.therelliktavern.com.6:30 p.m. FridayDon Bassey & FriendsLucca Bar and Grill, 439 First St. www.luccabar.com.8 p.m. FridayGoth NightThe Rellik, 726 First St. www.therelliktavern.com.1:30 p.m. SaturdaySweet Marie & The SuspectsLucca Bar and Grill, 439 First St. www.luccabar.com.5 p.m. SaturdayTuneridersThe Rellik, 726 First St. www.therelliktavern.com.6:30 p.m. SaturdayPardon the InterruptionLucca Bar and Grill, 439 First St. www.luccabar.com.8:30 p.m. SaturdayThe Humdinger BandThe Rellik, 726 First St. www.therelliktavern.com.Vallejo1 p.m. SundayKalimbaVino Godfather, 1005 Walnut Ave. https://events.vinogodfather.com.6:30 p.m. WednesdayBobby WalkerEmpress Lounge, 330 Virginia St. https://empresstheatre.org.8 p.m. ThursdayMichael BlacksonEmpress Theatre, 330 Virginia St. https://empresstheatre.org.6 p.m. FridayRedishunBambino's, 301 Georgia St. https://www.facebook.com/bambinosvallejo.1 p.m. SaturdayPapa Joe & The New DealVino Godfather, 1005 Walnut Ave. https://events.vinogodfather.com.6:30 p.m. SaturdayRandy SantiagoEmpress Theatre, 330 Virginia St. https://empresstheatre.org. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
