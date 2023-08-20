Week in preview: Aug. 20-26 Daily Republic staff Aug 20, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fairfield4 p.m. SundayEmery VillainsSuisun Valley Filling Station, 2529 Mankas Corner Road. www.facebook.com/suisunvalleyfillingstation.5 p.m. SundayVinyl CountdownPioneer Tap Room, 4491 Suisun Valley Road. www.facebook.com/pioneertaproom.5 p.m. FridayThe Drive BandPioneer Tap Room, 4491 Suisun Valley Road. www.facebook.com/pioneertaproom.5 p.m. SaturdayJam SessionPioneer Tap Room, 4491 Suisun Valley Road. www.facebook.com/pioneertaproom.5 p.m. SaturdayMustache HarborVezer, 5071 Suisun Valley Road. https://shop.vezer.com/pages/events.Suisun CityNoon SundayJazzy Champagne BrunchMarina Lounge, 700 Main St., Suite 106. www.marinaloungesuisun.com.7 p.m. ThursdayKaraokeMarina Lounge, 700 Main St., Suite 106. www.marinaloungesuisun.com.7 p.m. FridayStrange BrewTrue Symmetry, 315 Marina Center. www.facebook.com/truesymmetrybrewing.9 a.m. SaturdayFarmers MarketWaterfront Lawn at Sheldon Plaza. https://business.fairfieldsuisunchamber.com.8 p.m. SaturdayMac AttackMarina Lounge, 700 Main St., Suite 106. www.marinaloungesuisun.com.Vacaville2 p.m. Sunday'Lost World'Journey Downtown, 308 Main St. https://jdt.onstagevacaville.org.5 p.m. ThursdayPub KatsTown Square. https://downtownvacaville.com/community-events.7 p.m. FridayThe Illegitimate AC/DC and Tomorrow's Bad SeedsJourney Downtown, 308 Main St. https://jdt.onstagevacaville.org.Benicia2:30 p.m. SundayDuo SonicsThe Rellik, 726 First St. www.therelliktavern.com.2:30 p.m. SundayMichelle LambertLucca Bar and Grill, 439 First St. www.luccabar.com.7 p.m. WednesdayKaraoke with Glen SnyderThe Rellik, 726 First St. www.therelliktavern.com.6:30 p.m. ThursdayDirty CelloLucca Bar and Grill, 439 First St. www.luccabar.com.9:30 p.m. ThursdayDJ Jerry RossThe Rellik, 726 First St. www.therelliktavern.com.5 p.m. FridayHipster Cocktail PartyThe Rellik, 726 First St. www.therelliktavern.com.6:30 p.m. FridayDon Bassey & FriendsLucca Bar and Grill, 439 First St. www.luccabar.com.9 p.m. FridayGoth NightThe Rellik, 726 First St. www.therelliktavern.com.1:30 p.m. SaturdayCommonunion59 Lucca Bar and Grill, 439 First St. www.luccabar.com.5 p.m. SaturdayTuneridersThe Rellik, 726 First St. www.therelliktavern.com.6:30 p.m. SaturdayMark HummelLucca Bar and Grill, 439 First St. www.luccabar.com.9 p.m. SaturdayHumdinger BandThe Rellik, 726 First St. www.therelliktavern.com.Vallejo1 p.m. SundayHey JudeVino Godfather Winery, 1005 Walnut Ave. www.vinogodfather.com.6:30 p.m. WednesdayTerry HanckEmpress Lounge, 330 Virginia St. https://empresstheatre.org.7:30 p.m. FridayComedy Night at the MuseumVallejo Naval & Historical Museum, 734 Marin St. www.vallejomuseum.net.1 p.m. SaturdayPapa Joe & The New DealVino Godfather Winery, 1005 Walnut Ave. www.vinogodfather.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Enology Restaurant Industry Computer Science Trade Food Film Industry B1 082023 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now RV removed from homeless encampment Fairfield schools pick up 4 varsity victories on opening night City council adopts letter of support for Benicia tax suggestion On the Left: Living through history Suspect sought in Thompson's Corner vandalism Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
