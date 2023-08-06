Vallejo Navy museum hosting comedy night Daily Republic staff Aug 6, 2023 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VALLEJO — Solano County's Derrick Leonard joins a comedy lineup that also includes Bay Area headliner Johnny Steele and Oakland's Kirk McHenry at the Vallejo Naval & Historical Museum.The Comedy Night at the Museum event is Aug. 25. The jokes begin at 7:30 p.m.Tickets are $20 for museum members and $25 for non-members.The museum is at 734 Marin St. in Vallejo.For tickets or more information, go to vallejomuseum.net or call 707-643-0077.The Vallejo Naval & Historical Museum is 25,000 square feet of exhibits maintained in five galleries. The museum opened in 1979 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Museums Entertainment Art Film Industry Tv Broadcasting B1 080623 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now New look for the Daily Republic online now Caltrans planning I-80 closures in Vallejo area Civil grand jury reviews lack of agency response to its reports On the Left: Tax me! The country needs it County terminates contract with firm hired for Covid services Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
