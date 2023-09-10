Photo: Ellis Rodriguez

VACAVILLE — Vacaville resident, and host of Friday's Bay Area Comedy Competition Semi-Finals, Ellis Rodriguez encourages people to attend the show. "In two to three years, they will be the stars," he said of the hopefuls. 

Now is the time to enjoy seeing them at good prices. And, the chance to say "I saw them when ...,” he said.

Ellis Rodriguez calls out his dad for buying a CD from Walmart and explains how white parents choose names for their children.

Original airdate: October 23, 2016

