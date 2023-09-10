VACAVILLE — Vacaville resident, and host of Friday's Bay Area Comedy Competition Semi-Finals, Ellis Rodriguez encourages people to attend the show. "In two to three years, they will be the stars," he said of the hopefuls.
Now is the time to enjoy seeing them at good prices. And, the chance to say "I saw them when ...,” he said.
Rodriguez speaks from experience. He won the competition in 2017. His first time in the contest.
"Every show was so much fun," he recalled of the 2017 contest he won. It was also a "crucible," he said.
The competition is legendary. Dana Carvey, Ellen DeGeneres and Robin Williams are among the winners.
There are 10 semi-finalists seeking a portion of the $20,000 prize fund, with $7,500 going to the winner.
The competition is an annual, multi-week, judged, stand-up comedy contest.
Hundreds applied, more than 30 were chosen. They performed in one of two preliminary weeks. The top five from each preliminary week are in the semi-finals. The top five from the semi-finals move on to the finals.
Judges score each contestant in seven categories.
Rodriguez, a Boston native, and former Marine, was at a Boston bar where an open mic was happening. "They were awful," he said of the comics. He got more laughter as a patron, Rodriguez said.
He did not compete that night, waiting until he came to California, performing at places such as PepperBellys, Tommy T's and Laughs Unlimited. His first open mic was in Los Angeles in 2007.
Rodriguez was at the Fairfield comedy club when it caught fire 10 years ago. It was a regular hangout for him for years.
"I miss Pepperbellys," he said. "It was so awesome. That place was so underrated."
He started there with (the late) David Lew. "We both have families from Panama," Rodriguez said.
His job in Vacaville is to introduce the comics "with energy and love" then, "get out of the way."
"I'll will go backstage and berate them," he said, in jest.
He has been in filmed showcases, such as “Shaq’s All Star Jam,” on the Comedy Central cable channel, and “Kevin Hart’s Hart of the City.”
"I recall some wonderful shows we had there back in the day (at the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre)," show producer John Fox said in an email.
"It came to a halt due to exclusivity restrictions when we contracted to stage the finals for many years at Cache Creek Casino. Things have come full circle though as that casino showroom is now a slots parlor so we're free to come back."
Fox would like to establish the Vacaville venue as the perennial location for the Friday of the semi-finals, just as the 1,600-seat Luther Burbank Center in Santa Rosa has been the perennial location for the Saturday of semi-finals for more than 40 years.
"A little known fact about the Comedy Competition is that the semi-finals are actually more entertaining than the finals because there are 10 contestants as compared to a mere five in the finals, and the difference between those who advance and those who do not is paper thin," Fox wrote.
Bay Area Comedy Competition Semi-Finals
8 p.m. Friday
Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre, 1010 Ulatis Drive
