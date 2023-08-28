FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield-Suisun City Visual Arts Association will host a weekend of art, wine and music at the third annual "The Crush" Art and Wine Festival featuring artwork by more than 30 local artists.
The two-day event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 3-4 at the Village 360, 4949 Suisun Valley Road, Fairfield.
Food will be provided by The Landing and The Point will offer an array of drinks. BackRoad Vines will supply a variety of fine wine. Live music will be performed Sunday by the Yuppie Liberation Front and Dub Orkestra on Monday.
The FSVAA will also have available bottles of Pazzo Artista (Crazy Artist), a special blend of red wine that was created by Backroad Vines to help celebrate 25 years of "Art on the Vine." Customers who purchase $25 or more from an artist during the event can request a coupon toward the purchase of a bottle of wine, according to the press release.
This fine art event will offer artwork by Maribel Passion (acrylic painting), Cherol Ockrassa (acrylic painting), Xioneida Ruiz (acrylic painting), Ebba Navas (acrylic/oil painting), Annette Batchelor (oil painting), Michael Miller (acrylic painting), Vineeta Dhillon (watercolor painting), Dennis Ariza (photography), Jane Loveall (mosaic), Wayne James (acrylic), Ramona Thomas (books/painting), Rachael Van Sloten (ceramics), Linda Navis (jewelry), Clara Podger (acrylic painting), Carolyn Holden (acrylic painting), Dee Conway (photography/painting), Barbara Battin (jewelry), Kori Miller (wood), Carl Bradford III (drawing), Carolyn Mulliner (jewelry), JT Whittaker (photography), Tammie Mooney (wood), Stephen Hartley (photography), Lisa Imhoff (mixed media), Robert Wilson (wood turning), Linda Terra (jewelry), Kathy Canfield Shepard (quilling), JoRené Danel (glass), Sheree Rayford (photography), Allen Mathias (photography), Kris Mullins (jewelry), Christine Alessio (steam punk), and Tara Strickland (artistic cards).
Admission and parking are free. Additional information is available at www.fvaa-arts.org.
Private tours of the new Village 360 Art Gallery in the BackRoad Vines Winery Club Room will be available.
For more information about FSVAA or this event, contact Dennis Ariza at 707-688-8889.
