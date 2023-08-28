DRGraphics-Solano-A&E

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield-Suisun City Visual Arts Association will host a weekend of art, wine and music at the third annual "The Crush" Art and Wine Festival featuring artwork by more than 30 local artists.

The two-day event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 3-4 at the Village 360, 4949 Suisun Valley Road, Fairfield.

