NAPA — Wednesday will debut on Friday as Lucky Penny Productions kicks off its 15th season with “The Addams Family Musical."
“We are excited to kick off another season, and it's particularly fun to start with the odd bunch of characters in the Addams Family,” Artistic Director Taylor Bartolucci said, in a press release.
The show is based on characters created by Charles Addams. For decades he drew single-panel cartoons depicting a ghoulish American family with an affinity for all things macabre.
In the story, Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met.
Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.
The cast is led by Jeremy Kreamer as Gomez and Shannon Rider as Morticia, with Emma Sutherland as Wednesday, Tim Setzer as Uncle Fester, Beth Ellen Ethridge as Grandma Addams, Arthur Mautner as Puglsey and David Murphy as Lurch.
Tommy Lassiter plays Wednesday's boyfriend Lucas Beineke, with Sarah Lundstrom as Alice Beineke and Dennis O'Brien as Mal Beineke.
The Ancestors are played by Tuolumne Bunter, Alex Corey, Rachelle King, Leslie Sexton and Caitlin Waite.
The production is directed and choreographed by Staci Arriaga, with musical direction by Craig Burdette.
“The Addams Family Musical”
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Sept. 23
2 p.m. Sunday through Sept. 24
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa
