FAIRFIELD — Rehearsals got underway a few weeks ago for an exciting new season for Solano Winds Community Concert Band.
With more than 60 musicians, the ensemble is ready to bring the best in wind band repertoire to Solano County audiences over the course of the season.
Their four performances this season are split between Fairfield (Downtown Theatre) and Vacaville (Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre). All get underway at 7:30 p.m.
The first concert is Oct. 13 in Vacaville. The theme is "Around the World with Solano Winds."
Selections include a march by Henry Fillmore composed in Cincinnati, Ohio, a Haydn Wood composition dedicated to the "Dear Isle of Man" in the British Isles, and a piece evoking the sirocco winds of the northern Sahara and the Mediterranean Sea.
The performance includes a composition by Solano Winds' own Sergio Cabada that celebrates the Peruvian culture and a medley of melodies from the Broadway hit, "South Pacific."
The program also features Bill Aron on Russian composer Alexander Glazounov's "Concerto for Eb Alto Saxophone."
The Winds return to Fairfield on Dec. 1 for "Holiday Favorites."
The program opens and closes with two of the group’s favorite Christmas medleys. In between, they’ll tackle a symphonic interpretation of a Sousa march, just after the Solano Winds Brass Quintet plays its own version of the same march.
The life of John F. Kennedy is commemorated 60 years after his assassination, and the life of W.C. Handy 150 years after his birth.
Solano Winds rounds out the holiday program with Alfred Reed's "Russian Christmas Music," a delightful take on the "Dreidel Dance," and a medley of Christmas tunes straight from Broadway.
Vacaville is host to the first 2024 concert on March 1.
The theme is "Tears, Chills, and Whoas-Musical Stories of Awe."
The special program is inspired by Dachner Keltner's book, "Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life."
In his text, Keltner discusses eight primary realms into which most stories of awe can be catagorized: Mortality, Spirituality, Moral Beauty, Visual Art, Collective Effervescence, Nature, Epiphanies, and Music. Solano Winds has selected one piece of music to represent each of these realms in what should be an awe-inspiring program.
Selections include "Mortality," by Rossano Gallante, the theme from “Schindler’s List," and "Moral Beauty" by John Williams.
The season wraps up May 3 in Fairfield with "An Evening at the Pops."
The community concert band will present a Shostakovich galop transcribed by Solano Winds trombonist Glen Lienhart, the classic first movement to Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, a musical rendition of the great baseball story, "Casey at the Bat," a medley of Henry Mancini's tunes, Leroy Anderson's complete "Irish Suite," and a rousing finale by John Barnes Chance.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors, and are available at solanowinds.org.
