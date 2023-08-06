As Aristotle masterfully stated, “The aim of art is to represent not the outward appearance of things, but their inward significance.”
Children’s imaginations are endlessly filled with energy and creativity. It is important for adults to tap into the vivacious and spirited excitement of young minds. Art experiences are one way to encourage kids to explore their thoughts and express them through inventive means.
Laura Klein, a former fifth-grade teacher and current Fairfield-Suisun City Visual Arts Association member, holds Art Camps for kids each summer for just this purpose. I met Laura through my Poet Laureate collaborative events with the FSVAA. Adult poets have written to several of Laura’s own art, so I asked her if I could attend an Art Camp session and have her children attendees write some poetry to pair with their art creations. She enthusiastically welcomed the idea.
When I asked Laura what her favorite part of teaching was (and is), she joyfully said, “the kids!” But she also emphasized the importance of art and humanities in the classroom. She continues to use the elements of principle and design as her method of teaching these Art Camps.
She developed the idea of gathering students in the summer months because, after her retirement in 2016, she missed being around the kids. So in 2017, she decided to set up these opportunities for youth to come and have new experiences. She said this is a time when some kids who don’t have access to doing art can come and play with new materials and new ideas.
On July 20, I attended one of her Art Camps where she taught about cyanotype. Her 30 years of teaching experience certainly shown through! She explained the process with the special paper of leaving imprints of objects on the paper. Each student chose what they wanted to place on their paper, which was then put in the sun for a bit, then rinsed and hung to dry.
The kids and I shared ideas about poetry and how poems can be a collection of words that express an idea or emotion. We talked about haiku and the syllabic count of the form. Since they were centering their art pieces around nature, haiku was the perfect form to use since the traditional haiku is about nature or implies a season. While the imprints were drying, each began their own haiku. They wrote down words that described their object choices, then used fingers to count out syllables for each line in the haiku.
Degas said, “Art is not what you see, but what you make others see.” We shared how each art creation does that, but also how poems can be reflected in very much the same way. What words they write can also incite new views.
Here are the poems created that day from Maddie Wright, Emily Richmond and Annelise Richmond. These, as well as their art and a couple more “group haiku” we did together, will be hanging in The Coffee Bar, 740 Texas St., downtown Fairfield, throughout the month of August.
Stop by and see their inward thoughts so creatively expressed outwardly, both in art and words!
Crescent moon is bright
The moon is soft like pillows
It shines in the night
— Maddie Wright
———
A cuddly hare
Bunny is soft and fluffy
People watch him hop
— Emily Richmond
———
Flowers bloom in spring
Pastel flowers attract bees
Pollen makes me sneeze!
— Annelise Richmond
Poems must be sent to Suzanne Bruce at fairfieldpoetlaureate@gmail.com by the 15th of the month prior to publication. Please include a short introduction about yourself, such as if you are a student, where and why you enjoy writing poetry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.