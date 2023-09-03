When I was appointed as poet laureate for the city of Fairfield in June 2022, I reflected on what visions I had to promote poetry in our community. But before I could coalesce specific ideas, I needed to ground why I think poetry is so important.
It has been proven that writing or reading poetry helps with well-being and mental health. It is being utilized with veterans and their PTSD treatments in hospitals with those enduring long recovery periods and, of course, in schools with children of all ages. Others just enjoy reading poems or listening to them read by someone else. Poetry is a way to stretch out to worlds that range from appreciation of others’ work to exploration and expression of one’s own life. In a world of instant media, poetry can be a door that opens an awareness of your physical surroundings, a perceptiveness beyond the self.
It is often said that poems need to be “true.” But what is truth? Everyone can experience poems in a way that reaches them personally. Whether it be from a simple reading or a more in-depth critique group, the rhythm, rhyme and movement, poems can inspire vitality, encourage unexplored empathy or invite you to stand with a cause. With a poem, you are the guide to take you on the journey that you need. Because you connect with the words, there is a truth in it for you. Take that journey, enjoy the exploration, revel in the experience.
The truth about poetry is that poems are not just written words that are fun to put together whether with rhyme or not. The reality is that poems are voices that need to be heard, need to be shared and need to be part of our societal ways of showing and understanding compassion.
Beginning last September, I am appreciative of this space once a month in the Daily Republic and have been proud to share student poems through this venue. Schools are just now getting back into session and teachers are needing to organize and do beginning year plans. Therefore, today I am sharing one of my poems that exemplifies my process and why I think that poetry is important. I am hoping this inspires you to explore your own creative voice, too!
I look forward to receiving student poems in the upcoming months that I can share, so their voices are heard, seen and felt.
A Writer’s Challenge
To step into the space of a blank page,
collage it with imaginary color.
To walk hand-in-hand with wonder,
wrap souls with magical warmness.
To inhale the breezes of fantasy’s breaths,
create fabrications in the wind.
To embrace feelings of hidden meaning,
to reap unearthed ideas.
To celebrate vivacious voices,
release inhibitions from shy silence.
To seduce bare paper with passionate words,
then to dare someone to read them.
— Suzanne Bruce
Poems must be sent to Suzanne Bruce at fairfieldpoetlaureate@gmail.com by the 15th of the month prior to publication. Please include a short introduction about yourself, such as if you are a student, where and why you enjoy writing poetry.
