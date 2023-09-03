Columnists-Suzanne Bruce

Suzanne Bruce: Poetry Connection

When I was appointed as poet laureate for the city of Fairfield in June 2022, I reflected on what visions I had to promote poetry in our community. But before I could coalesce specific ideas, I needed to ground why I think poetry is so important.

It has been proven that writing or reading poetry helps with well-being and mental health. It is being utilized with veterans and their PTSD treatments in hospitals with those enduring long recovery periods and, of course, in schools with children of all ages. Others just enjoy reading poems or listening to them read by someone else. Poetry is a way to stretch out to worlds that range from appreciation of others’ work to exploration and expression of one’s own life. In a world of instant media, poetry can be a door that opens an awareness of your physical surroundings, a perceptiveness beyond the self.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.