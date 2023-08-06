Semyon Lohss - Solano Symphony

Maestro Semyon Lohss rehearses with members of the Solano Symphony Orchestra.

 Courtesy photo

VACAVILLE — The Solano Symphony Orchestra kicks off its season Oct. 8 at the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre, 1010 Ulatis Drive.

“As the symphony embarks on its 37th year of providing world-class symphonic performances to the local community, I’m filled with the unique sense of excitement a new season brings,” said Melinda Ellis, board president and orchestra member, in press materials.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.