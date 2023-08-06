VACAVILLE — The Solano Symphony Orchestra kicks off its season Oct. 8 at the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre, 1010 Ulatis Drive.
“As the symphony embarks on its 37th year of providing world-class symphonic performances to the local community, I’m filled with the unique sense of excitement a new season brings,” said Melinda Ellis, board president and orchestra member, in press materials.
“The four concerts we present this year will fill the theater with classic melodies and feature performances from talented local students, pre-concert receptions, and the opportunity to connect with other music lovers.”
After celebrating 30 years as music director and conductor last season, Maestro Semyon Lohss continues to lead the orchestra.
Pianist Adrian Zaragosa returns for Autumn Concert to perform Mozart’s G Major Piano Concerto. Adrian was a first-prize winner of the 2018 Young Artists Competition and performed as a guest artist in October 2021.
Also on the fall program is Sibelius’ 2nd Symphony. A special dedication will be held in memory of Richard Hales, a longtime symphony board member and retired music teacher.
The holiday celebration on Dec. 3 will feature selections from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker along with holiday favorites from Irving Berlin, Percy Faith and others.
It’s the perfect performance to bring the whole family, especially as an introduction to the symphony.
Also in December, the Solano Symphony Orchestra will hold its annual Young Artists Competition. Details and applications will be released in September.
The competition is open to Solano and Yolo County students ages 12 to 21 in four categories. Pianists, wind players and string players must audition with a movement of a concerto by memory and vocalists may present two arias, art songs or musical theater selections.
First-place winners earn the opportunity to perform their selection with the orchestra at the Salute to Youth concert in March, as well as a monetary prize. Second- and third-place winners will receive a certificate of achievement and a monetary prize.
New this season, a special “High Tea and Symphony” event in early 2024. Planning is still underway. The event is slated to be held early afternoon at Journey Downtown Library in Vacaville. The tentative date is Feb. 25.
The Salute to Youth Concert, March 24, consists of two parts.
The first features winners of the annual Young Artists Competition; the second features Solano County high school students. Auditions will be held for wind, string and percussion players for the chance to perform.
Audition information, rehearsal and performance details will be posted on solanosymphony.org.
Selected students will perform two pieces. String and wind players will play either a string orchestra or concert band selection. To close out the concert, one full orchestra selection will be performed by all students and symphony musicians.
The final concert of the season, the annual Pops Concert on May 12, is an assortment of popular pieces including Massenet’s Le Cid Ballet Suite and a medley of tunes from “The Wizard of Oz” by Harold Arlen.
All concerts begin at 3 p.m.
Find details at solanosymphony.org and stay posted for future event information posted on its Facebook page.
The Solano Symphony Orchestra is actively seeking volunteers, board members and community musicians. Email info@solanosymphony.org to express interest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.