By Glen Faison

VACAVILLE — Tickets are on sale for the fifth annual Ag & Art Film Festival coming Sept. 13-17 at Journey Downtown in Vacaville.

"The Ag & Art Film Festival is a platform to celebrate and raise awareness about agriculture and art/artists around the world. The festival launched in 2019," organizers said in a statement.

