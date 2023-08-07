FAIRFIELD — For those curious about what happened to the crew of the Demeter in the short chapter in the novel "Dracula," now the harrowing days are explained on the big screen.
Also coming to theaters is a film exploring what it means to be raise a baby.
Opening nationwide are:
"Last Voyage Of The Demeter," in which the merchant ship Demeter is carrying a very particular cargo from Carpathia to London: coffins which are not all empty. One by one the crew go missing, finally landing in London with the no one aboard. The film is rated R.
"The Pod Generation," in which Rachel and Alvy are a New York couple who are ready to start a family. As a rising tech company executive, Rachel lands a coveted spot at the Womb Center, which offers couples the opportunity to share pregnancy on a more equal footing by way of mobile, artificial wombs called pods. Alvy, a botanist and devoted purist about the natural environment, has doubts, but his love for Rachel prompts him to take a leap of faith. And so begins the wild ride on their tech-paved path to parenthood. The film is rated PG.
Opening in limited release are:
"Trader," in which an ambitious but manipulative sociopath discovers her passion and talent for stock market trading. She sets out to conquer the financial world by any means necessary. The film is not rated.
"3 Days in Malay," based on a true story in which Marines stationed at an airfield in Malay during WWII get wind of a coming raid by the Japanese. Unable to get reinforcements approved, they engage in a harrowing three-day battle against enemy forces. The film is rated R.
"Go West," in which two sisters travel the Oregon Trail during the 1800s. This family comedy adventure with a crazy cast of characters pits a fragile group of handcart travelers against each other, traveling thousands of miles to find a place to call home. The film is not rated.
"Jules," which is the story of Milton, a man living a simple life in a small town. One day, a UFO crashes in his backyard with an extraterrestrial inside, whom he names "Jules." As Milton befriends Jules, things get complicated when their neighbors find out and the government gets involved. The film is rated PG-13.
