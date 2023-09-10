featured 'Secret Garden' opens Saturday at Downtown Theatre Daily Republic Staff Sep 10, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FAIRFIELD — "The Secret Garden" opens Saturday at the Downtown Theatre, 1035 Texas St.The play is a story of faith, family and the power of dreams. It follows a young orphan girl sent to live with her reclusive uncle on his haunted country estate.Her curiosity and the help of unlikely companions send her on a quest to untangle the pieces of her family’s past and discover herself along the way.Performances are 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 6 p.m. Sept. 17, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and Sept. 28, 8 p.m. Sept. 22 and Sept. 29, 2 and 8 p.m. Sept. 23 and Sept. 30, 2 p.m. Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.Purchase advance tickets at https://www.downtowntheatre.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Composition Politics Music Literature Theatre Entertainment B3 091023 Transportation Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'So arrogant it's amazing': Solano County ranchers decry tech billionaires' land grab Solano supervisor among thousands stuck at Burning Man Flannery to reach out with glimpse of project vision Mashburn tells Flannery leader there's a lot of hard realities ahead Community emphasizes they don't want Menard Energy project Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
