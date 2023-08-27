SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Opera launches its second century on Sept. 8 with an Opera Ball and an Opening Night Concert featuring Caroline H. Hume with Music Director Eun Sun Kim conducting soloists Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak with the San Francisco Opera Orchestra and Chorus.
The Company’s 101st season will include eight opera productions including three Bay Area premieres of San Francisco Opera co-commissions.
The season marks a new chapter in Kim’s tenure as music director where she will lead San Francisco Opera and its audiences on a journey through the works of Giuseppe Verdi and Richard Wagner with at least one opera by each composer in every season.
"The Revolution of Steve Jobs," opening in September, is composed by Mason Bates and Pulitzer Prize-winning librettist Mark Campbell.
"Omar," opening Nov. 5, is the 2023 Pulitzer Prize winner for music. It's from Grammy Award-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens and composer Michael Abels.
"Innocence" debuts in June. It's the final opera by the late Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho.
Completing the season’s main-stage presentations are a trio of comedic works, including Donizetti’s "The Elixir of Love," a new co-production by director Daniel Slater and associate director/choreographer Tim Claydon that takes place on the Italian Riviera in the 1950s.
The 2024 summer season begins with the Bay Area premiere of directors Barrie Kosky and Suzanne Andrade’s production of Mozart’s "The Magic Flute."
Rounding out the 2024 summer offerings is Handel’s "Partenope."
Opening weekend concludes with the San Francisco Chronicle Presents Opera in the Park on Sept. 12. The free annual concert features the stars of the company’s fall season at Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park.
The Dolby Family’s Opera for the Bay discounted tickets program continues throughout the 2023–24 season with $10 tickets for Bay Area residents who are new to the opera. Those with a home address zip code between 94000-95999 who have not purchased tickets in the past three years are eligible.
Opera for the Bay tickets go on sale one month prior to the opening of each production/concert and are limited to two seats per patron. Visit sfopera.com/dolby for more information.
The Opening Night Concert and third performance of every opera production will be livestreamed. For more information, visit sfopera.com/digital/livestream.
