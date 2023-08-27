'Omar' - San Francisco Opera

The San Francisco Opera's production of "Omar" opens Nov. 5, 2023. (Cory Weaver/Courtesy of San Francisco Opera)

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Opera launches its second century on Sept. 8 with an Opera Ball and an Opening Night Concert featuring Caroline H. Hume with Music Director Eun Sun Kim conducting soloists Roberto Alagna and Aleksandra Kurzak with the San Francisco Opera Orchestra and Chorus.

The Company’s 101st season will include eight opera productions including three Bay Area premieres of San Francisco Opera co-commissions.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.