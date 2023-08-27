Lonestar

Lonestar. (Courtesy photo)

VACAVILLE — The Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre is celebrating 30 years of entertainment with the 2023–24 Live in Concert series.

Presented by the city of Vacaville, the season includes Lonestar, Step Afrika!, The Life and Music of George Michael, Jim Brickman Hits Live! In Concert, and Jimmie Vaughan and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band.

