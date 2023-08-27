VACAVILLE — The Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre is celebrating 30 years of entertainment with the 2023–24 Live in Concert series.
Presented by the city of Vacaville, the season includes Lonestar, Step Afrika!, The Life and Music of George Michael, Jim Brickman Hits Live! In Concert, and Jimmie Vaughan and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band.
Lonestar recently celebrated 30 years in the music business. The band has amassed sales of more than 10 million albums and achieved 10 No. 1 country hits including “No News,” “Come Cryin’ to Me,” “I’m Already There,” “What About Now,” and their crossover smash “Amazed.”
They perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 17.
The band’s quadruple-platinum 1999 album, "Lonely Grill," spawned four No. 1 hits.
Lonestar is performing their Christmas and Hits show combining holiday favorites with their hits.
Step Afrika! will bring step and storytelling to the stage at 8 p.m. Jan. 20.
The group's signature performance shares the step tradition of audience participation and closes with a complex, polyrhythmic percussive symphony.
This will be an evening that will celebrate community, culture and the art of dance.
Step Afrika! founded an exchange program in 1994 with the Soweto Dance Theatre of Johannesburg. It is one of the top five African American dance companies in the United States and the largest African American-led arts organization in Washington, D.C.
Step Afrika! tours extensively, including reaching tens of thousands each year through a 50-city tour of American colleges and theaters.
The Life and Music of George Michael captures the performance and sound of one of the biggest international stars.
It is a brand-new immersive concert-style show that chronicles the amazing journey George Michael had with music and his fans. It is slated at 8 p.m. Feb. 1.
Michael sold more than 115 million albums spanning four decades and rose to fame as a member of Wham! in the early 1980s. He went solo in 1987.
He won several awards including two Grammy Awards, three Brit awards, three American Music Awards, and four MTV Video Music Awards. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will induct him in November.
Jim Brickman brings his uplifting hits to Vacaville at 8 p.m. Feb. 8.
The Grammy-nominated songwriter gets up close and personal in this intimate setting with his hit songs “Love of My Life,” “Angel Eyes," and, of course, “Valentine.”
Brickman has 21 No. 1 albums, 32 Top 20 radio hits and two Grammy nominations. His first album release was 1995’s “No Words,” which has sold 8 million albums worldwide.
His vocal collaborations have crossed genres to feature Martina McBride, Donny Osmond, Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Johnny Mathis and Kenny Loggins, to name a few.
He’s written three best-selling books, starred in four TV concert specials, and is in the 23rd season of hosting “The Jim Brickman Show,” a popular syndicated radio show.
Blues guitarist Jimmie Vaughan and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band perform at 8 p.m. April 5.
Vaughan and his horn-heavy Tilt-A-Whirl Band provide a distinctive link to contemporary music with its proud blues and soul heritage. He co-founded the blues rock band Fabulous Thunderbirds before going solo.
When he first heard songs like Phil Upchurch’s “You Can’t Sit Down,” The Nightcaps’ “Wine, Wine, Wine” and B.B. King’s many hit songs in the early 1960s, he knew he had found his music.
He is the older brother of Stevie Ray Vaughan.
Individual tickets range from $60 to $75 and are on sale now at the box office, 1010 Ulatis Drive, or by calling 707-469-4013, or online at vpat.net and vpat.showare.com.
Box office hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and one hour before showtime.
The theater is home to many local stars from Vacaville Ballet Company, Solano Symphony Orchestra, Vacaville High School Band, Will C. Wood Lively Arts, Dixon Dance Studio, Elevate Dance Center, Starbound Theatre, Chapkis Family Dance, and Benicia Ballet Theatre.
