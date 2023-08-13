featured Live music included in Tomato & Vine Festival Daily Republic Staff Aug 13, 2023 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Festivalgoers sample tomatoes at the Tomato & Vine Festival in downtown Fairfield, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Robinson Kuntz/Daily Republic) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FAIRFIELD — The upcoming Tomato & Vine Festival includes daily entertainment.Admission to the event is free. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 20.Fore more information, visit www.fairfield.ca.gov/government/city-departments/parks-and-recreation/tomato-vine-festival.Saturday's schedule:Madison stage11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Hey Jude2 to 4 p.m.: Fast Times4:45 to 645 p.m.: The Bobby Young ProjectWebster stage11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Git With it Band2:15 to 4:15 p.m.: West Coast Blues Society5 to 7 p.m.: Ariel Marin BandSunday's schedule:Madison stage11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.: Southbound 42:15 to 4:15 p.m.: Project 4Webster stage11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.: Blu Egyptian2:30 to 4:40 p.m.: Mobility Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Theatre Music B1 081323 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Suspect sought in Thompson's Corner vandalism Sue F. Augustine VCS Falcons ready to take flight under tutelage of Manny Tarango Anthony Pearson Jr. Williams returns from Texas with out-of-box message Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
