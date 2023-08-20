VALLEJO — Three concerts, each with two performances, are included in the Vallejo Symphony's upcoming season. All symphony performances are at the Empress Theatre, 330 Virginia St.
A series of three chamber concerts will be presented at the Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum. The dates are Nov. 12, Feb. 25 and May 3.
The first symphony concert, on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, will feature George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" and George Antheil's "A Jazz Symphony," with Jeffery LaDeur on piano, and Sergei Prokofiev's Symphony No. 7, Op. 131.
LaDeur made his solo recital debut at Carnegie Hall in 2018. He appears regularly on the symphonic stage and maintains a repertoire of more than 40 concertos.
"The season’s celebration of the genius of George Gershwin premiers with the work that set the classical musical world alight, his 'Rhapsody in Blue,' " said press materials. "From its opening clarinet cadenza to the propulsive rhythms of jazz, this is one the iconoclastic works of the 20th century.
"We partner it with another work that draws its inspiration from America, George Antheil's hilarious 'Jazz Symphony,' which premiered one year after the Rhapsody.
"Antheil, the self-titled 'Bad Boy of Music,' was an American maverick who, along with his friend Hedy Lamarr, designed a radio-controlled torpedo that lead directly to the invention of Wi-Fi."
The program concludes with Prokofiev's final symphony.
The second concert, Jan. 13-14, will feature Gershwin's "An American in Paris," Aaron Copland's Concerto for Clarinet, Strings and Harp, and George Bizet's Symphony in C.
Todd Palmer will perform on clarinet. He is a three-time Grammy nominee and has appeared as soloist, recitalist and chamber music collaborator around the world.
"In particular, American composers sought out advice from French composers, and Gershwin, always a little insecure about his classical writing, sought out Maurice Ravel for help," said press materials.
Copland, who also studied in Paris, was commissioned to write his Clarinet Concerto of 1947 by Benny Goodman. It also features the characteristic sounds of jazz.
The program concludes with a work of 17-year-old French composer Bizet, written in 1855.
The season wraps up on April 20-21 with Gershwin's "Porgy and Bess," arranged by Russell Garcia.
Tiffany Austin is the featured soprano. She combines classic jazz and jazz tradition with a deep love for the blues, spirituals and contemporary soul.
“Nothing But Soul,” Austin's debut album from 2015, garnered attention from NPR’s Fresh Air radio program and Downbeat magazine for its bold recasting of Hoagy Carmichael standards.
"Porgy and Bess" will be presented in a semi-staged production alongside colleagues from Vallejo's very own Verismo Opera.
Garcia (1916-2015) was an American composer and arranger who wrote a wide variety of music for screen, stage and broadcast. He was born in Oakland, but was a long-term resident of New Zealand.
Marc Taddei was appointed music director of Vallejo Symphony in 2016 and Orchestra Wellington (New Zealand) in 2007. He conducts the major Australian orchestras every year and returns each year to conduct in the United States.
He made his mainland Chinese debut last year with the Xiamen Philharmonic Orchestra.
His discography includes nearly 30 recordings of eclectic and significant repertoire on the Sony, BMG, Koch, Columbia, Trust, ASV, Universal, Rattle, Concordance and Kiwi Pacific labels.
Taddei presents "Meet the Music" one hour before each orchestra performance and features conversations between himself and guest artists.
KZCT 89.5FM, Vallejo, is the radio home of the Vallejo Symphony. All three concerts will be rebroadcast at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 13, Jan. 26 and May 3.
The Vallejo Symphony Orchestra's composer in resident is Trey Makler, who leads music for students.
He is a doctoral candidate in composition and theory at the University of California, Davis, and holds degrees from the Juilliard School and the University of Missouri.
Makler will work with Vallejo schools to establish Sound Explorers!, a free program for Vallejo middle-school students.
Instruction will focus on hands-on, experiential learning that meets the students where they are and encourages the development of students’ individual identities and voices.
Taddei offers additional support. Student compositions are publicly presented at the annual youth concerts at the Empress Theatre, school recitals and other community events.
Single ticket sales go on sale Sept. 1 online. Subscription packages are now available at www.vallejosymphony.org and 707-643-4441.
