vallejo-symphony-TAustin.jpg

Tiffany Austin. (Courtesy photo)

VALLEJO — Three concerts, each with two performances, are included in the Vallejo Symphony's upcoming season. All symphony performances are at the Empress Theatre, 330 Virginia St.

A series of three chamber concerts will be presented at the Vallejo Naval and Historical Museum. The dates are Nov. 12, Feb. 25 and May 3.

vallejo-symphony-marc.jpeg

Marc Taddei. (Courtesy photo)
vallejo-symphony-makler-trey-2020.jpeg

Trey Makler. (Courtesy photo)

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.