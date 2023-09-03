ENTER-TV-MASTERPIECE-MYSTERY-REVIEW-1-MCT

Sinéad Keenan, left, joins the cast of "Unforgotten" as newcomer DCI Jessica James alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunil “Sunny” Khan. (Jonathan Ford/PBS /TNS)

The broadcast home of British police procedurals, Masterpiece Mystery returns this week with new seasons of “Unforgotten” (London detectives work a cold case) and “Van der Valk” (detectives solve murders in Amsterdam) airing back-to-back Sundays.

Over six episodes, “Unforgotten” focuses on a single case. The series originally starred Nicola Walker, who has since moved on to a different police procedural (“Annika,” which returns on PBS in October). Sinéad Keenan steps into her shoes this season as the prickly Detective Chief Inspector Jessica James. She has problems at home (don’t they always?) but at work, in her trim black sweater vest and prim blouses, she is inscrutable and no-nonsense. Her underlings call her ma’am (“mum” in the British pronunciation) but she tells them “guv” will suffice. The show could use more of that dry humor.

ENTER-TV-MASTERPIECE-MYSTERY-REVIEW-2-MCT

Marc Warren is an Amsterdam-based detective in Season 3 of "Van der Valk." (PBS/TNS)

