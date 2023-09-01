ENTER-MUS-SCOTT-TOUR-HOUSTON-GET

Travis Scott performs during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Stadium on Nov. 9, 2019, in Houston. (Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Travis Scott’s “Utopia” tour won’t include a stop in Houston, the rapper’s hometown where his Astroworld festival took a deadly turn in 2021.

The “goosebumps” rapper, 32, took to Instagram Tuesday night to announce the dates and stops for “Utopia Presents Circus Maximus,” tickets for which go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. local time.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.