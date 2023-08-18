LOS ANGELES — When film and television writers went on strike 108 days ago, most assumed the studios and streamers would hunker down for a long fight.

The companies, many of which are saddled with debt, could save money by cutting costly producer deals and pausing production of movies and TV shows. Industry news outlet Deadline quoted an anonymous executive who suggested that studios were ready to hold out until writers started losing their homes, which stoked outrage on picket lines.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.