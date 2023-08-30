The blood flows like wine in “The Equalizer 3,” as dark as Chianti, seeping into cobblestone streets, splattering onto stained glass and statuary. Yes, star Denzel Washington and director Antoine Fuqua have used the third installment of this trilogy as the opportunity for an Italian vacay, with vigilante hero Robert McCall (Washington) leaving Boston behind to follow a spate of movie sequels, TV productions and Instagram influencers to the old country for a taste of “la dolce vita.” But Robert has to take care of business before he can truly enjoy retirement on the Amalfi Coast, which means ridding this charming village of pesky mafiosi.

It’s clear Fuqua has been watching his Italian mafia movies, and he revels in the visual drama offered by the setting and subgenre. His compositions are stuffed with religious iconography, baroque embellishments, claustrophobic medieval alleys, and lots and lots of pasta. But he and cinematographer Robert Richardson put their own stamp on the imagery, draining and desaturating the color palette of the picturesque seaside town of Positano.

