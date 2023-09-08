ENTER-TV-FALLON-GET

Jimmy Fallon attends the American Museum of Natural History's 2022 Museum Gala on Dec. 1, 2022, in New York. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for American Museum of Natural History/TNS )

More than a dozen current and former staffers of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” are speaking out about an alleged toxic and chaotic work environment fostered by the Emmy-winning host.

NBC’s hit late-night talk show – hosted by the 48-year-old since 2014 – has been a toxic place for years, according to two current and 14 former employees, who described their experiences to Rolling Stone in a bombshell report published Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.