US-NEWS-MUS-BUFFETT-CANCER-GET

In this photo from March 13, 2018, musician Jimmy Buffett speaks during SiriusXM's town hall with Jimmy Buffett and Lin-Manuel Miranda moderated by Justin McElroy in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM/TNS)

The biography on Jimmy Buffett's website has been updated to include the musician's cause of death, confirming that he had been diagnosed with Merkel cell skin cancer.

The "Margaritaville" singer-songwriter battled cancer for four years before he died Friday at 76. Buffett's official obituary notes that he "continued to perform during treatment, playing his last show, a surprise appearance in Rhode Island, in early July."

