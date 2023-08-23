LOS ANGELES — Grizzly Bear frontman Ed Droste is accepting new patients after obtaining a license to practice therapy in the state of California.
The singer was "thrilled to announce" Monday that he is embarking on "the next stage" of his career by launching his "independent practice as an associate therapist." Droste, 44, added that he is available to provide both virtual and in-person counseling to teenagers and adults in Los Feliz.
"If you know anyone seeking a therapist in California, please don't hesitate to share my contact details," the musician wrote on Instagram.
The Lauren Marimon psychotherapy clinic, which is supervising him, describes Droste as an "empathetic and dedicated" associate marriage and family therapist who is "wholeheartedly committed to guiding individuals on their journey towards improved mental health and overall well-being."
Droste's bio touts his "rich background in entertainment and music" and lists his credentials as well: He earned a master's degree in clinical psychology at Antioch University in Culver City before launching his counseling career at APLA Health, where he offered services to "a diverse range of LGBTQIA+ clients."
"I have expertise in assisting individuals in managing depression, navigating life transitions, coping with stress, enhancing self-esteem and fostering healthy relationships," his bio reads.
"As an ally of the LGBTQ+ community and other diverse identities, my commitment is to provide culturally sensitive therapy for all walks of life."
In April, Luke Jenner of the rock band the Rapture spoke with Billboard about largely abandoning the music industry to become a life coach. Ronnie DeVoe of the R&B group New Edition is now a realtor who runs his own company based in Atlanta.
But wait, there's more: Terry Chimes, who used to play drums for English punk band the Clash, is currently a licensed chiropractor based in London. And in the early 2000s, "Can't Touch This" rapper M.C. Hammer left the music business to serve as a pastor at the Jubilee Christian Center in San Jose.
"There came a point where I wanted to just get back home," Hammer told The Times in 2000. "Get back to the place ... I once had in my relationship with Jesus."
On Instagram, Droste's major life update — which has been coming for a few years now — prompted a mix of supportive and disappointed reactions from Grizzly Bear fans.
"Imagine pulling up to therapy and Ed is the therapist," one person commented. "Brother your music has already helped us enough but i love this."
"Come on man what about grizzly bear?" another person lamented.
"Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins, for one, was fully on board.
"This is inspiring, Ed," Jenkins wrote. "I've often wondered about the feasibility of doing something 'else,' of taking that leap. MUCH respect to you."
