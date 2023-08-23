LOS ANGELES — Grizzly Bear frontman Ed Droste is accepting new patients after obtaining a license to practice therapy in the state of California.

The singer was "thrilled to announce" Monday that he is embarking on "the next stage" of his career by launching his "independent practice as an associate therapist." Droste, 44, added that he is available to provide both virtual and in-person counseling to teenagers and adults in Los Feliz.

