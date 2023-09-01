ENTER-TV-LATE-NIGHT-PODCAST-STRIKE-LA

John Oliver at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

 Allen J. Schaben

The five major late-night show hosts are banding together to financially help out their currently unemployed staffers who have been on strike since the onset of the writers' strike in May.

Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers are Voltron-ing together for the Spotify limited podcast "Strike Force Five." The idea for the program, which premieres this week, came after the group decided to meet every week as the writers' strike got underway and realized that their conversations seemed compelling and entertaining.

