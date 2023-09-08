US-NEWS-MASTERSON-LA

“That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson and his wife, Bijou Phillips, arrive at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on May 31, 2023. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Following a pair of trials focused on the Church of Scientology’s alleged attempts to shield one of its celebrity members from prosecution, actor Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison Thursday morning after having been convicted of raping two former members of the church.

Masterson, 47, was convicted of two counts of rape in May and a jury deadlocked on a third woman’s accusations. The assaults took place in the early 2000s, but Masterson’s victims said they waited years to come forward because Scientology doctrine forbade them from reporting a fellow church member to police.

