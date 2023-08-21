ENTER-MOVIE-BOX-OFFICE-MCT

Xolo Maridueña stars in "Blue Beetle." (Warner Bros. Pictures/TNS)

Warner Bros. and DC Studios’ “Blue Beetle” has finally dethroned Warner Bros. and Mattel’s “Barbie,” ending the bubbly blockbuster’s four-week reign atop the domestic box office.

The Latino-centric superhero movie opened this weekend to $25.4 million in the United States and Canada, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. “Barbie” slipped into second place, grossing $21.5 million in its fifth frame for a North American cumulative total of $567.3 million.

