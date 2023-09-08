ENTER-MUS-SPRINGSTEEN-PH

Bruce Springsteen performs onstage with the E Street Band at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on March 16, 2023. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

 Elizabeth Robertson

Bruce Springsteen will not be performing his remaining September shows because of a digestive illness that requires rest and treatment for the remainder of the month.

The 73-year-old rocker is suffering symptoms from peptic ulcer disease – open sores that develop on the inside lining of the stomach and upper portion of the small intestine – his camp announced Thursday on social media.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.