Bill Maher attends the Los Angeles premiere of "LBJ" at ArcLight Hollywood on Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Electric Entertainment/TNS)

 Vivien Killilea

LOS ANGELES — Bill Maher announced Wednesday evening that his HBO show "Real Time With Bill Maher" will be returning to the air, without "writers or writing," joining several struck daytime talk shows resuming production as Hollywood's strikes continue with no end in sight. Maher is the first late-night host to make the move.

Maher said he supported the striking writers but that the stoppage had become too hard on nonstriking production staff who have been out of work since May. Maher's move echoes the previous 2007-08 writers' strike, when he restored his show mid-stoppage (along with hosts Jay Leno and Conan O'Brien) without writers or writing, and will likely face picketing by the Writers Guild of America.

