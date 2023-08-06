ENTER-BOX-OFFICE-BARBIE-1-MCT

Margot Robbie as Barbie on the very pink set of "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures/TNS)

Four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and a giant, prehistoric shark were no match for Barbie at the box office this weekend.

Warner Bros. Pictures' "Barbie" secured first place at the domestic box office for a third consecutive weekend, grossing $53 million for a North American cumulative of $459.4 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. Internationally, the blockbuster collected $74 million, bringing its worldwide total to $1.03 billion, per studio estimates.

