FAIRFIELD — The Portokalos family returns to Greece for a family reunion in the third installment of "My Big Fat Greek Wedding."
Also opening locally is a frightening return of an evil nun whose slayings are terrifying France.
Opening nationwide are:
"My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3," in which the Portokalos family travels to a family reunion in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns. The film is rated PG-13.
"The Nun II," in which evil is spreading in 1956 France after a priest is killed. Sister Irene once again comes face to face with a demonic force. The film is rated R.
Opening in limited release are:
"Amerikatsi," in which Charlie (Michael A. Goorjian) returns to Armenia in search of the country he fled as a young child only to find it is long gone beneath the boot of the Soviet Union. Charlie is imprisoned and falls into a deep depression until he discovers that he can see into a nearby apartment from his cell window into the home of a prison guard. As his life unexpectedly becomes entwined with the man's, he begins to see that the true spirit of his homeland is alive in its passionate people. The film is not rated.
"Freedom’s Path," in which a Union soldier (Gerran Howell) flees from battle and is helped by a free Black man who runs a section of the Underground Railroad. But when a ruthless and desperate slave catcher (Ewen Bremner) discovers the secret network, he conspires to bring it burning to the ground. The film is not rated.
"Joyce Carol Oates: A Body in the Service of Mind," in which the life of Joyce Carol Oates, who wrote more than 100 books, including "Them," "We Were the Mulvaneys" and "Blonde," talks about her life. This documentary, featuring readings by Oscar winner Laura Dern, delves into her life, creative process and the events that have shaped her writings, including the 1967 Detroit Riot, the Chappaquiddick incident, and the tragic life of Marilyn Monroe. The film is not rated.
"Megalomaniac," in which Martha and Félix are the children of the Butcher of Mons, a notorious Belgian serial killer from the 1990s. Unstable and riddled with insecurities, Martha lives vicariously through social media. Her brother, crushed by the family legacy, takes over their father's killings. Harassed and violently assaulted at work, the docile Martha falls into madness and joins her brother in his father’s legacy of death. The film is rated R.
"Rotting in the Sun," in which filmmaker Sebastián Silva is deeply depressed and spends his days either sleeping or trying to find the best way to kill himself. His manager sends him on vacation to a nude gay beach hoping to cure what ails him. There, he almost dies trying to save social media influencer Jordan Firstman from drowning. The over-the-top Jordan wants to collaborate on a series, but Sebastián is resistant until a network shows interest. When Jordan arrives in Sebastián's Mexico City studio to get to work but can't find him anywhere, he begins to suspect that the put-upon housekeeper, Vero (Catalina Saavedra), knows more than she's letting on. The film is not rated.
"Shadow Island," in which aspiring meteorologist David follows his late father's footsteps in the Swedish military. After stumbling upon what's left of his father's work, David sets off to a desert island in the Barents Sea hoping to find the truth about his father's death. But he finds ghosts of echoes of things from the past. A haunting radio broadcast jars him from his search when a woman's voice reaches across the airwaves – is this going to bring him the truth he has been seeking? The film is not rated.
For information on Edwards Cinemas in Fairfield, visit www.regmovies.com/theatres/regal-edwards-fairfield-imax. For Vacaville showtimes, visit www.brendentheatres.com. For Vallejo showtimes, check www.cinemark.com/theatres/ca-vallejo. More information about upcoming films is available at www.movieinsider.com.
