FAIRFIELD — Heartache and disappointments reflect real life in several movies coming out nationwide this week.
Opening nationwide are:
"Back on the Strip," in which Merlin moves to Las Vegas to pursue work as a magician after losing the girl of his dreams. Instead of becoming the magic man he always wanted to be, he gets hired as a front man in a revival of the notorious black male stripper crew, The Chocolate Chips. He works to reunite with his girl with the help of new friends. The film is not rated.
"Blue Beetle," in which recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers. The film is rated PG-13.
"Strays," in which Reggie (Will Ferrell), a naïve, relentlessly optimistic border terrier, is abandoned on the mean city streets by his lowlife owner, Doug (Will Forte). Reggie is certain that his beloved owner would never leave him on purpose, but once Reggie falls in with a fast-talking, foul-mouthed Boston terrier named Bug (Jamie Foxx), a stray who loves his freedom and believes that owners are for suckers, he finally realizes he was in a toxic relationship and begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is. The film is rated R.
Opening in limited release are:
"Old Boy," in which a man is kidnapped and imprisoned in a hotel room for 15 years without explanation. He then is released, equipped with money, a cellphone and expensive clothes. As he strives to explain his imprisonment and get his revenge, he soon finds out that not only does his kidnapper still have plans for him, but that those plans will serve as the even worse finale to 15 years of imprisonment. The film is not rated.
"Birth/Rebirth," in which a single mother and a childless morgue technician are bound together by their relationship to a little girl they have reanimated from the dead. The film is rated R.
"Dead Shot," in which a retired Irish paramilitary Michael witnesses the fatal shooting of his pregnant wife by British Sgt. Tempest (Ameen). He escapes after being presumed dead, and fights to take his revenge on the streets of 1970’s London. The film is not rated.
"Haunting of the Queen Mary," a scary tale that unravels on Halloween night in 1938 that has impacted the future and the past. The film is not rated.
"Landscape with Invisible Hand," in which an alien species known as the "Vuvv" has taken over Earth. After the Vuvv’s labor-saving technology causes the Earth's job market and global economy to collapse, a teen and his girlfriend cook up a way to make much-needed money by broadcasting their dating life to the fascinated aliens. The film is rated R.
"Simone: Woman of the Century," in which Simone Veil's life story from her childhood to her major political battles is seen through the pivotal events of the 20th century. It is an intimate and epic portrait of an extraordinary woman who eminently challenged and transformed her era, and her humanist message is still keenly relevant today. The film is not rated.
"The Adults," in which Eric returns home for a short visit and finds himself caught between reuniting with his sisters and chasing a victory with his old poker group. As the trip extends, Eric finds it increasingly difficult to avoid confrontations and revelations as his carefully constructed façade of his adulthood gives way to old childhood conflicts. While Maggie attempts to recreate the intimate world the three of them once shared, Eric and Rachel are faced with the divide between their childhood selves and the adults they are now. The film is not rated.
For information on Edwards Cinemas in Fairfield, visit www.regmovies.com/theatres/regal-edwards-fairfield-imax. For Vacaville showtimes, visit www.brendentheatres.com. For Vallejo showtimes, check www.cinemark.com/theatres/ca-vallejo. More information about upcoming films is available at www.movieinsider.com.
