FAIRFIELD — The Expendables return for their fourth installment. This time the team is joined by new members on a mission to stop a nuclear warhead from getting into the wrong hands.
Also in theaters are two horror films just in time for the spooky season.
A animated film brings childhood favorites to the big screen for an even bigger adventure.
Opening nationwide are:
"The Expend4bles," in which the team is reunited but with new members. They are assigned a mission to stop a terrorist organization headed by Suarto Rahmat from smuggling nuclear warheads that will ignite a conflict between Russia and the U.S. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning. The film is rated R.
"It Lives Inside," in which Sam is desperate to fit in but doesn't seem to belong anywhere from school to home. When a mythological demonic spirit latches onto her former best friend, she must come to terms with her heritage in order to defeat it. The film is rated PG-13.
"Shaky Shivers," in which Lucy is bitten by a mysterious creature. She is convinced she will turn into a werewolf and gets her friend to help her on a mission to fight the monsters and win back her humanity. The film is not rated.
"Dumb Money," a film based on real life events, fortunes won and lost overnight in the GameStop short squeeze that may have ended up changing Wall Street forever. The film is rated R.
"PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie," in which a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City and gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true. But things take a turn for the worse when the pups' archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a meteor-obsessed mad scientist, to steal the superpowers and turn themselves into supervillains. PAW Patrol must stop the villains from wrecking everything. The film is rated PG.
Opening in limited release are:
"26.2 to Life," which tells the story of incarcerated men who are members of the 1000 Mile Club, the prison’s long distance running club. They train all year for this 26.2-mile race. For the men who take their places at the starting line on a cool, sunny November morning, completing the marathon means more than entrée into an elite group of athletes. It’s a chance to be defined by more than their crimes. The film is not rated.
"Barber," in which a private investigator (Aidan Gillen) exposes dark secrets and corruption after a wealthy widow’s granddaughter goes missing. The film is not rated.
"Condition of Return," in which Eve Sullivan (AnnaLynne McCord) is arrested for committing a heinous crime. During questioning the wily criminal flips the tables on her police psycho analyst, who questions her fitness to stand trial. The film is not rated.
"Dark Asset," in which an ordinary soldier becomes the subject of a top-secret experimental program. Under the guise of enhancing his combat abilities, they have transformed him into a "lethal living weapon." As this John Doe delves deeper into the project, he uncovers the horrifying truth behind the program's objectives and the dark intentions of his creator. Fueled by a thirst for justice and driven by a desire for vengeance, the soldier breaks free, embarking on a relentless mission to dismantle the program while navigating a dangerous web of betrayal, conspiracy and high-stakes action. The film is not rated.
"My Sailor, My Love," in which Howard (James Cosmo) is a widowed sailor living alone on the coast of Ireland and struggling to care for himself. His daughter, Grace (Catherine Walker), hires Annie (Bríd Brennan) to help out around the house. Though Howard initially rejects this imposition, Annie’s charm and gentle care win him over, and the two fall in love. Grace soon finds herself jealous and attempts to end the relationship. The film is not rated.
"Relax, I’m From the Future," in which a time traveler named Casper lands in the past unprepared for what he finds but trapped and unable to return to his own time. He befriends Holly, a jaded drifter, who helps him exploit his trivia knowledge of the future for a series of quick payouts. When a more competent time traveler tracks them down, Casper and Holly are forced to figure out what they mean to each other and whether the future they’ve threatened is even worth saving. The film is not rated.
For information on Edwards Cinemas in Fairfield, visit www.regmovies.com/theatres/regal-edwards-fairfield-imax. For Vacaville showtimes, visit www.brendentheatres.com. For Vallejo showtimes, check www.cinemark.com/theatres/ca-vallejo. More information about upcoming films is available at www.movieinsider.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.