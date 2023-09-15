You are so invited to Adam Sandler’s new 25-date comedy tour, which was announced this week.
The “Uncut Gems” star’s North American “I Missed You Tour” was announced by Live Nation Wednesday amid the critical success of his latest Netflix outing, “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.”
The Brooklyn-born “SNL” alum, 57, will kick off the tour on Oct. 12 in Vancouver, British Columbia, hitting Northwest cities like Seattle and Portland, Oregon, until he returns to Canada for a Nov. 7 show in Toronto. Sandler will then return to his native Northeastern roots with stops in Rochester, New York, on Nov. 8 and Washington, D.C., the following night, before touring cities across the Midwest, South and Southwest. He’ll wrap up in Denver on Dec. 12, just before the holidays.
Sandler has been on a roll this year, following the critical acclaim of his 2022 Netflix sports drama, “Hustle.” Though he didn’t score an Academy Award nod, he was nominated for his work at February 2023’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The following month, Sandler was awarded the 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
“You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” — produced by and starring Sandler — debuted on Netflix late last month and stars “Uncut Gems” co-star Idina Menzel as well as Sandler’s wife, Jackie, and daughters Sunny and Sadie. The family affair garnered rave reviews and boasts a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
“I Missed You” tickets will be available to purchase starting Thursday at noon local time from Live Nation. The general sale will begin Friday at noon local time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.