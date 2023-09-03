Dock of Bay Music Festival kicks off Saturday Daily Republic Staff Sep 3, 2023 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VALLEJO — The third annual Dock of Bay Music Festival returns to Mare Island on Saturday, Sept. 9, and Sunday, Sept. 10.Saturday's featured performers are Morris Day and the Time, ConFunkShun, Average White Band and Cold Blood with Lydia Pense.The California Honeydrops, Fantastic Negrito, Monophonics and The Altons will perform Sept. 10.The event utilizes Mare Island Coal Sheds and the waterfront.The coal sheds were constructed in 1903 to serve as a fuel depot for coal-burning ships that stopped at Mare Island. The festival will utilize four coal sheds. One is a new cocktail lounge; another will serve as the VIP lounge.The first coal shed will be the main entrance and house festival merchandise, artist memorabilia, lost and found, and surprises this year.There are two performance stages. The main stage will be at the far end of the promenade, closest to the Ferry Terminal and the acoustic stage will be on the waterfront near the first coal shed.For tickets, band schedule and more information, visit https://dockofbayfest.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags B1 090323 Construction Industry Entertainment Watercraft And Nautical Navigation Coal Mining Transportation Industry Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Mystery developer creates 'Game of Thrones'-type drama with $800 million Bay Area land grab 49ers-Nick Bosa contract stalemate an embarrassment Fairfield football wins again, as do Armijo, Rodriguez, Vacaville and Wood Pleasants Valley, Cherry Glen fire contained; no structures burned Benicia, Fairfield moving forward after Lopes Road landslide Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.