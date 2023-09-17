FAIRFIELD — Persistence paid off for Dae Spering and Missouri Street Theatre.
Spering would apply for the rights/royalties for "The Secret Garden" only to be told it was restricted.
"When I first wanted to do secret garden Macey (Cook) was young and was going to be my Mary Lennox," Spering said. Cook is now 20 and in the cast.
Vacationing in Hawaii earlier this year, Spering got an email saying there was a very small window of availability. She made another request.
"And it worked out great. The fall is the perfect time for a classic show," she said.
Cook has outgrown the role. Spering found another gem in her "niece" Charlotte (Coco) Stats, who, at 10, brings a bevy of experience to the youthful role.
Locals have seen Coco, a Suisun City resident, in various On the Fringe productions. The Bay Area may remember her best for playing Lulu Hunterson for a month in the first national tour of "Waitresses."
Coco wanted to be in "The Secret Garden" to work with her "aunt" Spering. "She's not really related, but I've know her my whole life," the young woman said.
As for playing the female lead, Coco feels she and her character Mary Lennox are the same and very different.
"I am curious and can be stubborn, but Mary is kinda extra and says some crazy stuff I’d never say," Coco said.
Her favorite thing about being in the play: "I like that this show has a lot of an acting and singing. I love to sing but this is the first show I get to do a lot of both," she said.
Being homeschooled affords Coco the time to move classes around so she can rehearse and rest. She makes her own schedule when she is in a show. "But it’s been hard cause it’s a big part," she said of "The Secret Garden."
Coco has not read the book the show is based on.
"I’m embarrassed. I have the book but I’ve been kinda crazy busy and just read the SparkNotes. But I promise when the show is over and I have time I’m reading it," she said.
Coco is the youngest performer in Junior Theatre Festival's 20-year history to win overall performer – when she was 8 – for playing Piggie in "Elephant and Piggy."
At 9, she was the first young actor to win back-to-back overall performer nods at for playing Matilda in "Matilda Jr."
Coco is a featured singer on the bilingual bop Sing Out by Peanut Butter Jams.
One of her biggest joys has been working with DeAnne Stewart, Stephanie J. Block and other Broadway stars as a Covenant House spokesperson for the past four years.
Playing opposite is Kade Davis, 9, making his Missouri Street Theatre main stage debut as Colin Craven.
