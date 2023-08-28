DRGraphics-At-the-Movies

FAIRFIELD — Showing in theaters locally is the return of Robert McCall as the Equalizer, who thought retirement in Southern Italy would be a breeze, but finds out the mob is still a problem.

Also showing is a film about a mother seeking revenge for the death of her son, and the story of Brad Minns, a deaf tennis player who succeeds with what seems like an impossible comeback.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.