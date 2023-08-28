FAIRFIELD — Showing in theaters locally is the return of Robert McCall as the Equalizer, who thought retirement in Southern Italy would be a breeze, but finds out the mob is still a problem.
Also showing is a film about a mother seeking revenge for the death of her son, and the story of Brad Minns, a deaf tennis player who succeeds with what seems like an impossible comeback.
Opening nationwide are:
"The Equalizer 3," in whichRobert McCall (Denzel Washington) has retired as a government assassin and he finds himself struggling to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past, but finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. He moves to southern Italy where he finds new friends that are in need of help. The film is rated R.
"The Good Mother," in which journalist Marissa Bennings (Hillary Swank), after the murder of her estranged son, forms an unlikely alliance with his pregnant girlfriend Paige (Olivia Cooke) to track down those responsible for his death. Together they confront a world of corruption and drugs in the underbelly of a small city in upstate New York. The film is rated R.
"Never Give Up" is based on a true story of a deaf 20-year-old Brad Minns who seems to have achieved the impossible in the Men's Singles Tennis Finals in the 1985 Deaf World Games. In a five-hour match he comes back from match point in the third set to win the gold medal in the fifth set. The film is rated G.
Opening in limited release are:
"All Fun and Games," in which a group of Salem teens discover a cursed knife that unleashes a demon that forces them to play gruesome, deadly versions of childhood games where there can be no winners, only survivors. The film is not rated.
"Nandor Fodor and the Talking Mongoose," in which famed paranormal psychologist Dr. Nandor Fodor investigates a family's claims of a talking animal, uncovering a mysterious web of hidden motives. Soon, everyone becomes a suspect in Fodor's relentless pursuit of the truth. The film is not rated.
"Ernest and Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia," in this animated sequel to the Academy Award-winning original, Ernest the bear remains an ursine troubadour dedicated to a life of music and art, and his constant grouchiness is softened by the creative whims of his mouse friend Celestine. When she accidentally breaks his beloved violin, they must take a long voyage to Ernest’s country of Gibbertia, home to the only artist who can repair it. But when they arrive, they are shocked to discover that all forms of music have been banned in Gibbertia for many years, and a land once known across the world for its incredible musicians has fallen silent. It is up to Ernest and Celestine and their new friends, including a mysterious masked outlaw, to bring music and happiness back to the land of bears. The film is not rated.
