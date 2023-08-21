FAIRFIELD — Movies coming out this week will have a little history, some scares and a love story.
Opening nationwide are:
"Golda," about the Yom Kippur War in 1973, which lasted 19 days and Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir (Helen Mirren). Meir, faced with the potential of Israel’s complete destruction, must navigate overwhelming odds, a skeptical cabinet and a complex relationship with U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Liev Schreiber), with millions of lives in the balance. Her tough leadership and compassion would ultimately decide the fate of her nation and leave her with a controversial legacy around the world. The film is rated PG-13.
"Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story," which is loosely based on the true story of a video game player who wins a series of Nissan-sponsored video game competitions through his gaming skills and becomes a real-life professional race car driver. The film is rated PG-13.
"The Admirer," in which a woman's life is hacked by an enemy from her past and she must find out who it is. The film is not rated.
"The Hill," in which Rickey Hill (Colin Ford) shows an extraordinary ability for hitting a baseball, despite being burdened by leg braces from a degenerative spinal disease. His stern pastor father (Dennis Quaid) discourages Rickey from playing baseball to protect him from injury, and to have him follow in his footsteps and become a preacher. As a young man, Rickey becomes a baseball phenomenon. His desire to participate in a tryout for a legendary major league scout divides the family and threatens Rickey’s dream of playing professional baseball. The film is rated PG.
"White Bird," in which Julian struggles to belong ever since he was expelled from his former school for his treatment of another classmate. To transform his life, Julian’s grandmother (Helen Mirren) reveals to Julian her own story of courage – during her youth in Nazi-occupied France when a boy shelters her from mortal danger. They find first love in a stunning, magical world of their own creation while the boy’s mother (Gillian Anderson) risks everything to keep her safe. The film is rated PG-13.
Opening in limited release are:
"Bank of Dave," in which a car dealer decides to set up his own bank after the town bank collapses. The film is rated PG-13.
"Fremont," in which Donya (Anaita Wali Zada) leaves her tight-knit community of Afghan immigrants every day in Fremont, crossing the Bay to work at a family-run fortune cookie factory in San Francisco. She struggles with her new world and with her past as a translator for the United States government. When an unexpected promotion at work thrusts Donya into the position to write her own story, she communicates her loneliness and longing through a concise medium: the fortunes inside each cookie. Her fortunes go further than she ever imagined, having an impact on thousands of lives, including a quiet auto mechanic (Jeremy Allen White) who could stand to see his own world expanded. The film is not rated.
"Piaffe," a foreign film in which a shy Eva is unexpectedly tasked with creating the sound for a commercial featuring a horse. As she slowly acclimates to the new job, her obsession with creating the perfect equine sounds grows into something more tangible. Eva harnesses this new physicality, becoming more confident and empowered, and lures an unassuming botanist into an intriguing game of submission. The film is not rated.
"Retribution," about a mysterious caller who puts a bomb under Matt Turner's (Liam Neeson) car seat, which begins a high-speed chase across the city to complete a specific series of tasks. With his children trapped in the back seat and a bomb that will explode if they get out of the car, a normal commute becomes a twisted game of life or death as Matt follows the stranger’s increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to save his family. The film is not rated.
"The Dive," in which two sisters go diving in one of the most remote spots on Earth and a landslide traps them beneath rubble. With the oxygen running out, they must make decisions on their survival, knowing that no one is coming. The film is not rated.
For information on Edwards Cinemas in Fairfield, visit www.regmovies.com/theatres/regal-edwards-fairfield-imax. For Vacaville showtimes, visit www.brendentheatres.com. For Vallejo showtimes, check www.cinemark.com/theatres/ca-vallejo. More information about upcoming films is available at www.movieinsider.com.
