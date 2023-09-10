FAIRFIELD — Detective Hercule Poirot retired to Venice after the war but his peaceful days are interrupted by a murder that only he can solve.
Also coming to local theaters is a film based of the legendary tales from Latin America, retold in a terrifying movie.
Opening nationwide are:
"A Haunting in Venice," in post-World War II Venice, Detective Hercule Poirot, now retired and living in his own exile, reluctantly attends a séance. When one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer. The film is rated PG-13.
"Satanic Hispanics," in which police raid a house in El Paso and find it full of dead bodies and one survivor. Known as “The Traveler,” he is taken to the police station for questioning. There, he recounts tales of horrors from his life, chronicling portals leading to other worlds, mythical beings, demons and the undead; he speaks of legends from Latin America. The film is rated R.
Opening in limited release are:
"Camp Hideout," in which troubled teen Noah (Ethan Drew) nearly gets caught stealing a top-secret gadget from some big city thugs, but he barely escapes by hiding in a summer camp run by the eccentric Falco (Christopher Lloyd) and counselors Jake (Corbin Bleu) and Selena (Amanda Leighton). While Noah tries to blend in with the rest of the rowdy campers, his crooked partners show up to steal the classified item, now in Noah’s possession. Following a series of wacky and zany events complete with homemade booby traps, will Noah be able to escape the goons and learn something along the way? The film is rated PG.
"Canary," a documentary in which Dr. Lonnie Thompson, an explorer who sought Earth’s history in glaciers atop the tallest mountains in the world, found himself on the front lines of climate change. His life’s work evolved into a salvage mission to recover these priceless historical records before they disappear forever. The film is not rated.
"Outlaw Johnny Black," in which Johnny Black (Michael Jai White) vows to gun down Brett Clayton (Chris Browning), the man who killed his father. Black becomes a wanted man in the process. He goes into hiding, posing as a preacher in a small mining town that's been taken over by a notorious land baron. The film is not rated.
"After Everything," in this final installment of the After franchise Hardin struggles to move forward. Besieged by writer’s block and the crushing breakup with Tessa, Hardin travels to Portugal in search of a woman he wronged in the past – and to find himself. Hoping to win back Tessa, he realizes he needs to change his ways before he can make the ultimate commitment. The film is rated R.
