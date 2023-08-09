DRGraphics-Solano-Govt

FAIRFIELD — The Solano County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday denied an application for a temporary event permit to hold rodeos and competitive horse shows over four weekends on Chicorp Lane in Elmira.

Following the staff recommendation, the board cited an active code compliance case and a history of code compliance issues at the location, 6034 Chicorp Lane, in making its decision.

