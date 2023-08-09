FAIRFIELD — The Solano County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday denied an application for a temporary event permit to hold rodeos and competitive horse shows over four weekends on Chicorp Lane in Elmira.
Following the staff recommendation, the board cited an active code compliance case and a history of code compliance issues at the location, 6034 Chicorp Lane, in making its decision.
"This site ... is the subject of an active code-compliance case, with complaints dating back to at least 2018 regarding ongoing rodeo events conducted without benefit of permits. Complaints involve issues such as noise, traffic, glare from nighttime lighting, unlicensed alcohol sales and unpermitted grandstands, with events continuing to be held after the property owner was notified of issues and issued a Notice of Violation," the staff report to the board states.
The board also received a letter of opposition to the application, noting 13 issues of concern.
Supervisor Mitch Mashburn did take note that the applicants, Alfredo and Joel Jimenez, have started the permitting work to bring the property into compliance, but that has not been completed, so he could not support the permit at this time.
Supervisor Erin Hannigan said she would never support a rodeo because it is "inhumane to animals."
The applicants had proposed holding rodeos on Aug. 12-13, Aug. 25-27, Sept. 23-24, and Oct.r 21-22.
In other action, the board:
• Approved the Notice of Completion for the Law & Justice East Elevator Upgrades Project at 530 Union Ave. in Fairfield. EnPro Elevators, Inc., of Rancho Cordova, was the contractor. The cost was $189,698, with $270,302 to be returned to the Accumulated Capital Outlay Fund. Actual construction cost was $109,698.
• Approved the Notice of Completion for Solano County Main Jail Piping Replacement and Shower Repair Project at 500 Union Ave. in Fairfield. Peterson Mechanical, of Sonoma, was the contractor. The cost was $14.34 million, of which $12.05 million was for construction. There was a fund balance of $831,275, which the board shifted to the Juvenile Detention Center Sanitary Sewer Upgrades Project.
