The Jeanne Clery Act mandates colleges and universities that receive federal funding to make public the Annual Security Report before Oct. 1 of each year.
This report provides valuable insights into campus crime statistics from the past three calendar years and outlines the proactive measures taken to enhance campus safety through educational and prevention programs.
At Solano Community College Department of Public Safety, its primary focus is campus safety. SCCDPS are dedicated to creating an environment that not only supports academic success but also ensures everyone’s peace of mind.
The report reveals very low Clery Act reportable crime statistics, consistently positioning SCC among the safest public colleges in California when compared to institutions of similar size.
The Clery Act reportable incidents in 2022 at Solano Community College were for two burglaries that occurred on campus, one armed robbery in public property (bike trail behind the Fairfield campus), one burglary in public property and one marijuana possession case on campus. In 2022, SCCDPS also handled 479 calls for service, with 98 of those calls required written reports.
They spent 2243 hours on foot, in vehicle and also on the Trikke three-wheeler patrols. They conducted 30 meetings with different campus communities on safety and preparedness and also provided 38 escorts for students and staff to their vehicles during the hours of darkness.
SCCDPS Officers made 10 traffic stops, resulting in one citation. They also investigated three minor traffic collisions with no injuries and three misdemeanor hit-and-run incidents. There was one arrest made by DPS.
SCCDPS initiated innovative programs, including an anti-bias/hate investigations unit, a chaplain program, a wellness initiative for employees, a homeless outreach program, and a community partnership team. We have also provided comprehensive training to students, employees, and the public. This training encompasses topics such as active shooter and emergency preparedness, First Aid/CPR/AED, self-defense, dating/domestic violence awareness presentations, lockdown drills, Fentanyl awareness presentations, and orientation programs focusing on safety for new students and staff.
“At SCC, we believe that safety is a collective responsibility, and every individual on our campus plays a vital role. Embracing the adage, "If you see something, say something," empowers us all to contribute to the well-being of our community. We will stand together and prioritize the safety of one another as we continue on our journey of academic excellence and personal growth,” stated Chief Brian Travis.
For more information about the Annual Security Report (ASR) please contact SCCDPS at 707.864.7131 or at sccdps@solano.edu.