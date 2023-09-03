Too often people avoid thinking about retirement. The reasons are varied, and all are valid.
They may dislike the idea of leaving their job because it is integral to their self-image. They may dislike the idea of no longer having a certain paycheck and therefore depending on their own resources. They may wonder what to do with their newfound leisure time. But an important underlying and fundamental issue is understanding how long their retirement may be.
According to new research from the TIAA Institute and the Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center (GFLEC) at the George Washington University School of Business (GWSB), many Americans display do not have reasonable expectations for longevity, i.e., life expectancy. This misconception hinders effective retirement planning and saving.
The study found that less than 40% of adults correctly identified the average lifespan at retirement age.
Quoting from a TIAA statement about the study, “Longevity literacy is particularly important since retirement income security inherently involves planning, saving, and preparing for a period that is uncertain in length. Our research clearly demonstrates a lack of longevity literacy among the vast majority of U.S. adults. Improving this can promote better retirement security and mitigate longevity risk.”
The researchers said there is a link between high “longevity literacy” (fancy way to say someone has a reasonable expectation about their life expectancy) and overall retirement readiness. Considering the responses from people still working who have strong longevity literacy, the study found that for higher-literacy adults:
Half have determined how much they need to save for retirement, compared to only one-third of those with weak longevity literacy.
Three-quarters are saving for retirement regularly, compared to slightly more than half of those with weak longevity literacy.
Confidence about having enough money to live comfortably throughout retirement varied also with seventy percent of high literacy were confident compared to about half of those with weak literacy.
Findings are similar to those with strong longevity literacy who have already retired:
77% say their current lifestyle meets or exceeds their pre-retirement expectations, compared to 62% of those with weak literacy.
82% say they are confident they have enough money to live comfortably throughout their retirement, compared to 69% of those with weak literacy.
Information is not enough to address the issue. Other studies have indicated that poor longevity literacy cannot be improved by simply providing people with information. Terminology is an obstacle. A study from GWSB stated, “Only one-third of adults understand the practical implications of the term “life expectancy.” On the other hand, one-quarter think that “life expectancy” is the age by which the vast majority of a group of people will die. So simply providing information is not enough, we have to do more to teach about these important concepts.”
The lesson here is that retirement planning requires that you understand life expectancy is the average derived from actuarial analysis. You may live longer depending on your own DNA and lifestyle. Thinking and planning for a long life should be pleasant, not daunting. It does lead to the conclusion that you will need to have more financial resources rather than less. Savings therefore can become a challenge, but an essential task.
Spend some time and be thoughtful about your future, your goals and objectives, and the financial implications thereof.
Mark Sievers, president of Epsilon Financial Group, is a certified financial planner with a master’s in business administration from UC Berkeley. Contact him by email at mark@wealthmatters.com.
