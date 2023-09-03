Columnists-Mark Sievers

Mark Sievers: Wealth Matters

 By Maureen Fissolo

Too often people avoid thinking about retirement. The reasons are varied, and all are valid.

They may dislike the idea of leaving their job because it is integral to their self-image. They may dislike the idea of no longer having a certain paycheck and therefore depending on their own resources. They may wonder what to do with their newfound leisure time. But an important underlying and fundamental issue is understanding how long their retirement may be.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.